49ers likely to start Nick Mullens at QB vs. Giants

San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may not have to worry about aggravating his sprained right ankle playing on the questionable MetLife Stadium turf a second consecutive weekend.

As Nick Wagoner of ESPN explained, Garoppolo is unlikely to practice this week, which makes him doubtful for this Sunday’s road game at the New York Giants. Garoppolo suffered an ankle injury while playing against the New York Jets last weekend.

Nick Mullens is next up on the depth chart and would start in Garoppolo’s place. The 25-year-old completed eight of 11 attempts for 71 passing yards with an interception against the Jets.

Mullens hasn’t started under center since a Dec. 30, 2018 showdown with the Los Angeles Rams. He tossed three touchdowns and three interceptions in a losing effort.

Running backs Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert also went down to leg injuries Sunday. Coleman definitely won’t play against the Giants, but the club hasn’t yet ruled Mostert out. All-Pro tight end George Kittle’s status for Sunday is unknown after missing the Jets game.

San Francisco lost 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa and fellow defenisve lineman Solomon Thomas to torn ACLs they suffered playing at MetLife on Sept. 20.