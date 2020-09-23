2020 NRLW to be played on NRL finals game days, sponsor secured, schedule laid out

The NRL Women’s Premiership has been confirmed for season 2020 with the competition set to kick-off in week one of the men’s finals series.

The future of the women’s competition had been under threat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However Telstra, who today were named the official naming rights-holder of the competition, have put any doubts aside as the NRLW gets set to enter its third season.

All matches from the 2020 NRLW season will be broadcast live and free on Channel Nine.

The four teams of the women’s competition – Brisbane Broncos, Sydney Roosters, St George Illawarra Dragons and New Zealand Warriors – will play each other once as part of a triple header alongside the men’s finals matches.

NRL Chief Executive Officer Andrew Abdo confirmed the news in a statement on Wednesday.

“Telstra have been one of the NRL’s greatest supporters for two-decades and have a genuine passion for growth, innovation and excellence – everything the Telstra Women’s Premiership stands for,” he said.

“In an incomparable year, Telstra have been with us to break down barriers, create greater opportunities and grow women’s rugby league from top to bottom. They are wonderful partners.”

“It’s been a challenging year but there was never any doubt about the importance of women’s rugby league to our fans. The competition can only grow off the back of the investment and support from Telstra.”

The full 2020 NRLW draw is set to be released on Sunday 27th September.

NRLW – Week 1

Game 1: Saturday, 3 October 11.30am AEST

Game 2: Saturday, 3 October 3.00pm AEST

NRLW – Week 2

Game 3: Saturday, 10 October 12.30pm AEDT

Game 4: Saturday, 10 October 4.00pm AEDT

NRLW – Week 3

Game 5: Saturday, 17 October 12:30pm AEDT

Game 6: Saturday, 17 October 4.00pm AEDT

