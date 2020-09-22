Zoe Saldana and Josh Brolin Eye Appearance on Van Jones’ Virtual Reality Show

WENN

The American activist makes the revelation after his ‘The Messy Truth VR Experience’ series wins a surprise Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Original Interactive Program.

Zoe Saldana and Josh Brolin have signed on to appear on U.S. political commentator Van Jones‘ Emmy-winning virtual reality show.

The American activist and TV regular’s programme, “The Messy Truth VR Experience”, won a surprise Creative Arts Emmy last week, ends September 18, for Outstanding Original Interactive Program, and now it’s set to welcome some new big names.

Brie Larson, who also helped create the concept, previously starred in an episode, as did “Black Panther” actor Winston Duke, and Van tells the New York Post’s Page Six he’s got other big names lined up.

“Zoe Saldana is interested in doing one on immigration with us, and then Josh Brolin is interested in doing one about opioid addiction,” Jones said.

In the original series, Larson played a restaurant staff member who was being sexually harassed by her boss, while Duke took on the role of a dad to a 12-year-old boy pulled over by police.

Van is also developing a special episode about Breonna Taylor, the medical worker whose March death at the hands of police in Louisville, Kentucky helped fuel global protests against racism and police brutality.

“I want people to understand what it would be like (to be in her shoes),” he says of plans for his virtual look at the tragic case.

Meanwhile, Jones rightfully seemed so proud of his show which managed to be success without big names behind it. “We didn’t have big backing,” Jones revealed. “We are going up against the biggest media companies in the world.”