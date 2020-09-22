Zari 2.0 Finally Joins Book Club in Legends Deleted Scene

The clip also reveals Zari’s past as a classically trained actor, which she got to show off in the episode as Juliet in Romeo and Juliet. But in another life, Zari played a very different acting role.

“My last role was in the film adaptation of an athleisure brand,” she says. “I played the love interest Leggings, so it’s nice to actually use my training.”

Mona is, of course, impressed.

“I bet you were a great Leggings.”

Zari 1.0 returned momentarily at the end of season five, but ended up sacrificing herself to save her brother Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) while 2.0 is here to stay.

“It’s sort of a mixed bag,” Ashe said of the loss during the Legends panel at DC FanDome. “I’m excited about developing 2.0 further. But yeah, it was sad. It was sad to say goodbye to 1.0.”