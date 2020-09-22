YouTube Star Tati Westbrook Lists Her L.A. Home for $4 Million

YouTube star Tati Westbrook is looking for a fresh start.

The beauty mogul and internet sensation just listed her Los Angeles home for $4 million. Tucked away in the Sherman Oaks area of the city, the house boasts five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a movie theater with nine seats, an outdoor pool with a guest home and so much more.

Fans of the star’s YouTube channel will recognize the spacious guest home, as it was the place she filmed most, if not all, of her beauty videos.

And if you want to get that L.A. sunshine, the property was designed with you in mind. With an open floor concept, soaring ceilings, pocket glass sliding doors and large windows, you’ll enjoy all of the natural light radiating in each room.

Now that Tati has put her house on the market, it’s unclear where she and her husband plan to settle down. However, last December, she gave her 2.6 million followers some insight.

“There’s no place like home,” she wrote on Instagram. “Seattle… I’m back & I’m here to stay.”