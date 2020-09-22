Your Tuesday Briefing

Pressure ramps up over Supreme Court appointment

With the presidential election just weeks away, a fight to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg looms over the U.S. Senate.

Justice Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court this week. President Trump, who wants the Senate to confirm a replacement before Election Day, promised to wait until after her funeral to announce his nominee — probably on Saturday. That would leave only 38 days until Election Day; the confirmation process takes, on average, about 70 days.

Democrats would need to sway two more Republican senators to block the nomination. Much is at stake: Another Trump-appointed justice could solidify the conservatism of the country’s highest court, with major implications for issues like abortion, immigration and health care.

Front-runner: Judge Amy Coney Barrett is regarded as Mr. Trump’s likeliest choice. Conservative Christians and anti-abortion activists see her as a home run. Read our profile.