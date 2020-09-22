You won’t believe the depths to which crypto scammers on Twitter are willing to sink By Cointelegraph

You won’t believe the depths to which crypto scammers on Twitter are willing to sink



Last Friday night, crypto YouTuber Ivan on Tech messaged me on Twitter. Shortly into our conversation, he graciously offered me an investment opportunity in “ trading/mining”, courtesy of a platform that he alleged was associated with Binance.

A tale of two Ivans; the real one is on the left. Source: Twitter.

In reality, however, I was being approached by an Ivan impersonator, peddling a crypto affinity scam. The platform “Ivan” advertised, called Cryptobinance, has no affiliation with the actual Binance exchange, a representative of the company told Cointelegraph. But I played along with the scammer to see what additional information could be elicited from him. I told him that I was impressed by his offer and would be willing to invest 50 Bitcoin (BTC) into the scheme — funds that I claimed were part of my pension plan.

Cryptobinance investment packages. Source: Cryptobinance .

Source: Twitter.

Source: Twitter.

Source: Charles Hoskinson YouTube channel .

