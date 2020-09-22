YFN Lucci turned heads today after he was pictured in the bed with an up-and-coming female rapper, sparking rumors about a potential new relationship.

YFN Lucci appeared to be boo’d up with Armani Caesar, who identifies herself as the first lady of Griselda Records after her signing to the label was announced this past summer.

While it’s not immediately clear if the two were just kicking it or if this was some type of behind-the-scenes look for a video, it did appear that the two had some chemistry.

View this post on Instagram Ok! #YFNLucci and up and coming rapper #ArmaniCaesar with the link up A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 22, 2020 at 4:43pm PDT

In the pics, Armani, who is dressed in lingerie, is sort of laid up on the bed with Lucci. They appear to be close but not super intimate.

But the pics alone sent shockwaves through IG and had fans wondering if Lucci has finally moved on from his ex, Reginae Carter.

As far as Armani Caesar goes, we know she’s reppin’ Buffalo, New York, and is the only woman signed to Griselda Records. She also appears to have a small IG boutique.

Fans suspected that YFN Lucci and Reginae were still secretly dating following their public breakup as they still appeared to at least be friends but these pic may prove that Lucci may have moved on for real.

Reginae shared back in May in an interview with Page Six that she was “not making anyone famous again” following her breakup with Lucci.

“I’m not bringing no dudes on the show,” Reginae said six months after ending her relationship with YFN Lucci. “I’m not making nobody famous. I’m not putting nobody on no more.”

Since then, it seems the pair are at least cordial. We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post YFN Lucci Pictured In The Bed With Up-And-Coming Rapper Armani Caesar appeared first on The Shade Room.