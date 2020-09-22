Winners, losers from Raiders’ upset win in Las Vegas debut

The Las Vegas Raiders look like a completely different team in 2020. That has nothing to do with them now taking up residence in the desert metropolis.

Through two weeks, Jon Gruden has his team playing tremendous football. That came out in droves during a shocking upset win over the New Orleans Saints in their first ever game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday night.

After falling down 10-0 in the first half by virtue of an Alvin Kamara touchdown, Las Vegas pretty much had its way with Drew Brees and the Saints. That included both Darren Waller and Derek Carr coming up big time for the home team.

On the other hand, Drew Brees put up his second consecutive questionable performance to open the 2020 NFL season. These are among the biggest winners and losers from Las Vegas’ shocking 34-24 victory over the Saints on “Monday Night Football.”

Winner: Darren Waller continues ascension to elite status