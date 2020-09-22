Home Business WEF looking beyond Davos for 2021 summit: papers By

WEF looking beyond Davos for 2021 summit: papers By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3

© . 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos

ZURICH () – Organisers of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual gathering of business and political leaders are looking beyond the traditional mountaintop venue of Davos for next year’s summit, Swiss newspapers reported on Tuesday.

The Suedostschweiz and Blick newspapers cited hoteliers and tourism officials as saying they had been informed by the WEF that the event would not take place in Davos next year because of logistical issues.

The WEF said last month the summit had been called off for the normal January slot due to the coronavirus pandemic, with plans to reschedule the event to early next summer.

A WEF spokesman said the Geneva-based organisation was not commenting on the topic for now because no decision has yet been made. It would announce additional information on the 2021 annual meeting in the weeks ahead.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©