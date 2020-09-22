Week 3 NFL DFS Stacks: Best lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, cash games

Week 3 brings even more excitement to our DraftKings and FanDuel stacks article — there are multiple stacks featuring a D/ST with running backs, while we’ve brought more three-player stacks into the list, too. It’s worth going all-in with conviction on the matchups you believe in to come out as close to the top of your NFL DFS cash games and tournaments as you can.

There were definitely some high points to last week’s stacks. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs were awesome, as were Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. Ryan Tannehill was great, too, but we left out Jonnu Smith (though Corey Davis did at least get a touchdown). We’re go back to Tannehill again this week anyway!

Week 3 NFL DFS Picks: Top cash game stacks for DraftKings, FanDuel

QB Dak Prescott, WR Amari Cooper and TE Dalton Schultz, Cowboys @ Seahawks (FanDuel stack)

This stack is usable on DraftKings, too, although with slightly less benefit on Prescott’s price. The main thing that could put this over the top from a lineup construction perspective is Schultz’s price, which hasn’t yet caught up to the fact that he had receptions in Week 2. While that could regress a bit, the most likely place Schultz’s loss would go is Cooper anyway.

If you watched Sunday Night Football, it’s easy to picture Prescott having a similar outburst against the Seahawks, who seemed like they’d benefit from having their normal raucous crowd. Instead, Prescott will have the chance to make adjustments at the line and find Cooper early and often. They’ve had one of the best relationships in football since Cooper came to Dallas.

Using Schultz instead of one of the week’s higher-priced tight ends allows you to pay up at RB, which will work out well this week in cash games.

QB Russell Wilson and WR Tyler Lockett, Seahawks vs. Cowboys (DraftKings stack)

There’s game-stack potential in this Seahawks-Cowboys matchup, so whether you use one stack or the other, Lockett, Cooper, and Schultz are usable in combination, which might turn your lineup into more of a tournament play, though.

Wilson and Lockett by themselves are a safe cash-game stack, especially on DK where Lockett benefits from PPR scoring. Wilson proved on SNF that he’s matchup-proof. It didn’t matter that his receivers were blanketed — he still dropped dimes out of the sky.

Dallas won’t have anyone that can guard Lockett, who moves all over the formation for both possession-type routes and the occasional deep ball. If you’re feeling especially Seahawk-happy, DK Metcalf isn’t a bad play here, either.

RB Jonathan Taylor and D/ST Indianapolis Colts vs. Jets (DraftKings stack)

There’s just no way the Jets contend in this game with Sam Darnold and Frank Gore as their main offensive weapons. That means the Colts D/ST is a solid play by itself for those of you not inclined to use a RB-D/ST stack.

But in Week 2 we saw Taylor receive as heavy of usage as possible for the Colts. His pricing has responded, which means he won’t be a popular value play anymore. People will actually have to want to play Taylor for his possible outcomes. Every aspect of this game’s game flow points toward a big Taylor day running out the clock on a potential shutout pitched by his defense.

QB Cam Newton, WR Julian Edelman and WR Damiere Byrd, Patriots vs. Raiders (FanDuel stack)

This fits as a cash-game stack if you just use Newton and Edelman, but using the low-ownership Byrd gives us a chance to throw the Patriots out there in tournaments.

Newton might not run for two touchdowns for the third game in a row, but we’ve been equally encouraged by what seems like improved passing ability. The Patriots should continue to put Cam in position to succeed, and that’s partly why Edelman had a career high in receiving yards in Week 2.

Add in Byrd, who has been the most-snapped New England WR for two-straight weeks and caught six-of- targets in Week 2, and you have a trio capable of taking advantage of a Raiders defense that isn’t as good as the Saints just made it look.

QB Ryan Tannehill and WR A.J. Brown, Titans @ Vikings (DraftKings and FanDuel stack)

Tannehill continues to throw multiple touchdowns, but his price is staying low and so is his ownership. This is another solid matchup for Tannehill, and ideally he’ll have his top WR back in Brown. Folks might chase Jonnu Smith after a big game last week, but there’s no such thing as consistency for these pass-catchers.

That’s why we’re going with Brown (assuming he’s active — if not, pivot to Corey Davis). Brown is the best deep threat on this team and one of the best in football, making him an ideal tournament play paired with our low-owned QB.

RB Joshua Kelley, RB Austin Ekeler and D/ST Los Angeles Chargers vs. Panthers (DraftKings and FanDuel stack)

On the surface, this idea may seem crazy, but it’s really not. In their last 18 games, the Panthers have given up a total of 33 rushing touchdowns to RBs. This season, they’ve surrendered three in each of their two games. So, we know that they allow scores, which would seemingly be good news for Kelley, who out-touched Ekeler 25-20 last week and ranks ninth in the NFL with eight red-zone carries.

While Kelley could be a goal-line hammer and scorer, Ekeler has big-play potential, as he averaged 7.4 yards per touch last week against the Chiefs. He could put up similar numbers against the Panthers, and it’s worth noting that Carolina has surrendered 19 receptions to RBs this year, good for the most in the league. So, Ekeler could end up smashing because of that.

It’s hard to pick one of Ekeler or Kelley, so why not just pick both? They could both have big games in a great matchup, both are reasonably priced, and playing both gives you key lineup differentiation. Top this all off with the Chargers’ defense, which just shut down Patrick Mahomes for the better part of three quarters, and this stack could be a unique one with a higher ceiling than many expect. – Jacob Camenker