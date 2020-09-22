Wayfair’s Way Day Sale 2020: Your Guide to the Best Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Does your home decor need a refresh? We have good news for you: Way Day 2020 officially kicks off on Wednesday, September 23 at 12 p.m. ET!

This massive two-day event will offer the lowest prices of the year across thousands of top-rated products spanning all the major categories, including home furnishings, decor, housewares, home improvement products, major appliances and more. And not only can you save up to 80% off over 200,000 items, but you’ll also have the opportunity to shop thousands of flash sales, and everything ships for free!

Here’s what kinds of deals you can expect from this year’s Way Day extravaganza: