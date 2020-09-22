Vivica A. Fox Declared Free of Covid-19 After Taking Another Test

WENN

The ‘Kill Bill’ actress has been given the all-clear from coronavirus after taking a new test administered by a medical professional following a scare before Emmy Awards.

–

Vivica A. Fox has discovered she’s COVID-free after a self-administered test came back positive and forced her to pull out of co-hosting a pre-Emmy Awards TV special.

The “Kill Bill” star had to skip the E!’s Live From the Red Carpet show on Sunday (20Sep20) after telling TV bosses about her positive test, but now she has revealed she has been given the all-clear.

“Two days ago I took another COVID test, this one administered by a medical professional, and I am thrilled to announce that last night my results came back NEGATIVE!” the actress wrote in a statement on Tuesday. “I am feeling great and I want to thank everyone for their show of love and support.”

One of Fox’s co-hosts, Giuliana Rancic, also pulled out of the show on Sunday after contracting the coronavirus.

“As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19,” she wrote. “Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful… Take good care and I’ll see you on the next red carpet.”

Giuliana tested positive along with her family. “I discovered that I, along with my husband Bill and our son Duke, tested positive for Covid-19,” she announced. “We are all three doing well and are isolating at home and taking very good care of one another.”

<br />

“We aren’t the first to get this news and we certainly won’t be the last so please continue to follow the safety guidelines to protect yourselves and those around you the best you can. We are all in this together.”