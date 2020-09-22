Virtual Black Reimagining of Friends Will Star Sterling K. Brown, Uzo Aduba, and More

Here at TV Guide, we love Friends more than we can possibly say, but that doesn’t mean we’re not aware the show is so white it makes the Oscars look diverse. “The Zoom Where It Happens,” obviously agrees because their second episode will be a reimagining of Friends with an all-black cast.

“The Zoom Where It Happens,” is an awareness partnership between Mobilize and Zoom that reimagines classic TV by having a racially diverse cast do a script reading over Zoom while spotlighting various social justice organizations. Their mission statement is “to catalyze voters and amplify the fight for voting rights and electoral justice, through culture and entertainment.”

The first episode of this series was an amazing remake of Golden Girls with Alfre Woodard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, and Regina King, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and hosted by Lena Waithe.

The Friends episode of “The Zoom Where It Happens” will feature Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Bathe, Uzo Aduba, Aisha Hinds, Kendrick Sampson, and Jeremy Pope, directed by Salli Richardson-Whitfield and hosted by Gabrielle Union. We don’t yet know, which episode they’ll be reading or which characters these actors will be portraying. The episode will promote “When We All Vote” — a national, nonpartisan, nonprofit on a mission to change the culture around voting by bringing together citizens, institutions, brands, and organizations to increase participation in every election.

If you’re dying to see what Friends looks like with this new cast, signing up to watch is easy! Simply enter your information on this page, and you’ll receive an email with an invite to view the Zoom meeting.

“The Zoom Where It Happens” Friends episode will air Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 9/8c.

Friends is currently streaming on HBO Max.

Sterling K. Brown, This Is UsPhoto: NBC, Ron Batzdorff/NBC