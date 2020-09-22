Trump says announcement of his Supreme Court pick likely Saturday By

© . U.S. President Trump departs for campaign travel to Pennsylvania at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON () – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the announcement of his nominee for filling the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will likely be made at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he was getting close to a decision on a nominee.
