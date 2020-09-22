‘Triage’: Parisa Fitz-Henley Cast in ABC Medical Drama Pilot

A Midnight, Texas alumna will soon be yelling “stat!” a lot: Parisa Fitz-Henley will star in the ABC medical drama pilot Triage, our sister site reports.

The actress will play pioneering surgeon Finley Briar over three distinct decades at the same hospital. With the evolution of medicine as the backdrop, the project explores the interconnected careers, friendships and romances of Finley and her colleagues, and their tenuous relationship with time.

Erica Messer (Criminal Minds) will serve as showrunner, if the pilot is ordered to series. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) is attached to direct.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* HGTV has greenlit Ty Breaker, an eight-episode series in which Ty Pennington helps desperate families decide whether to overhaul their current property or renovate a new one to better meet their needs. Pennington will try to persuade the family to stay, while Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab), Grace Mitchell (One of a Kind) and Sabrina Soto (The High Low Project) will push them to pick a new home.

* Disney+’s Turner & Hooch reboot has added Anthony Ruivivar (The Haunting of Hill House, Third Watch), Brandon Jay McLaren (Graceland) and Jeremy Maguire (Modern Family) as series regulars, while Becca Tobin (Glee) will recur, per .

* Somebody Feed Phil Season 4 drops Friday, Oct. 30 on Netflix, creator/host Phil Rosenthal announced on Twitter.

* The Paley Center for Media will livestream the fourth entry in The James P. Jimirro Media Impact Series, entitled “Debating the Debates: A Paley Town Hall,” this Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8/7 on their YouTube channel.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?