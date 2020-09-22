Ingrid Lunden / :
TikTok says it removed 104.5M videos in H1 2020 for violating community guidelines and proposes coalition of social apps to protect against harmful content — As the future of ByteDance’s TikTok ownership continues to get hammered out between tech leviathans, investors and government officials …
TikTok says it removed 104.5M videos in H1 2020 for violating community guidelines and proposes coalition of social apps to protect against harmful content (Ingrid Lunden/)
Ingrid Lunden / :