TikTok says it removed 104.5M videos in H1 2020 for violating community guidelines and proposes coalition of social apps to protect against harmful content (Ingrid Lunden/)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
5


Ingrid Lunden / :

TikTok says it removed 104.5M videos in H1 2020 for violating community guidelines and proposes coalition of social apps to protect against harmful content  —  As the future of ByteDance’s TikTok ownership continues to get hammered out between tech leviathans, investors and government officials …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR