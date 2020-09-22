Tia and Tamera Mowry’s Brother Tavior Marries Girlfriend Zandy: ‘It’s So Lit!’

Instagram

Tavior shares the happy news with his Instagram followers, sharing a black-and-photo of him and his singer girlfriend exchanging vows in front of a small number of guests.

Congratulations are in order for Tavior Mowry and his girlfriend Zandy Fitzgerald. Months after announcing their engagement, the lovebirds wasted no time to upgrade their relationship status by getting married on Monday, September 21.

Tavior shared the happy news with his Instagram followers on the following day, uploading a photo taken from their nuptials. “Mr. & Mrs. Mowry. 9.21.20. God is GOOD. It’s SO LIT!!!” so he said alongside the black-and-white photo that saw the brother of Tia and Tamera Mowry looking at his singer partner as they exchanged vows in front of a small number of guests.

Zandy also took to her Instagram account to share photos from the ceremony. In one of the snaps, the couple could be seen locking lips after they were officially declared husband and wife. Meanwhile, the other picture featured the couple taking a walk in a green field with their backs facing the camera. Zandy stunned in a white backless gown while her husband looked dapper in a classic black-and-white suit.

Friends and followers have since showered the newlyweds with congratulatory messages. For instance, Loni Love said, “May God continue to bless you both!!!!! Congratulations!!!!” One person commented, “Ok. Dudes a whole husband. Beautiful bride. Congrats to you both,” while another was convinced that Tamera and Tia Mowry “are somewhere bawling their eyes out.” Someone else, in the meantime, wished that the couple would have a marriage “full of love and laughter.”

Tavior and Zandy dated for two and a half years before the former decided to propose to his girlfriend earlier this year. Zandy enthused at the time, “I always said ‘I want whoever I marry to love God more than He loves me’ because I knew if that was the case I would be loved well. That prayer and many others were answered when @taviordontaemowry walked into my life. Two and a half years ago we ate ramen together as strangers and now we’re PREPARING TO GET MARRIED. What a ride.”