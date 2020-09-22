The women at the center of the fight over the Supreme Court

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! RBG will be the first woman to lie in state at the Capitol, Quibi considers a sale, and women are playing a central role in the fight over the Supreme Court. Have a thoughtful Tuesday.

– Will justice be served? The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the future of her seat on the Supreme Court continue to dominate the headlines this morning, a state of affairs that’s likely to continue for some time.

Given that the 2020 Presidential election has come down to a contest between two white men, it’s noteworthy that women are playing such essential roles in the battle over the Court—as nominees, as senators, as those most subject to the biggest issues at stake.

President Trump has said he plans to nominate a female judge to fill Justice Ginsburg’s seat. The frontrunner is Amy Coney Barrett. A devout Catholic and an originalist in the mold of Antonin Scalia, whom she once clerked for, Barrett is generally seen as hostile to both abortion rights and the Affordable Care Act. While those bona fides make her a favorite of conservatives, reports the New York Times, some in Trump’s circle worry that nominating her could alienate the female, suburban voters he needs to win a second term. Another possible option? Barbara Lagoa, a Cuban-American federal judge from Miami. She shares Barrett’s conservative Catholic perspective, but could offer the president some help winning over both Florida and Latinx voters.

No matter the nominee, the GOP will need 50 votes to confirm her. This Politico piece looks at the “senators who will decide the Supreme Court fight,” a group that includes—surprise, surprise!—Susan Collins,nbsp;of Maine and Lisa Murkowski,nbsp;of Alaska. Both have said they believe the winner of the November election should choose the next justice. Will they maintain that stance when the pressure is on?

And of course, one big reason the composition of the court matters so much to so many is the future of Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision protecting women’s access to safe and legal abortion. While choice is certainly not just a women’s issue, it is something that galvanizes female voters—one recent poll found that 33% of women believed a candidate’s view on abortion is a “critical issue,” compared to 26% of men.

We already knew that women voters would be a decisive force in the 2020 presidential election. Now we’ll see how their choice at the ballot box is shaped by what happens to a seat once occupied by the woman who said, “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.”

