The ‘NFL QBs with multiple five-TD games’ quiz

It has been well-documented that Russell Wilson has never received a single vote for NFL MVP. If Sunday’s game vs. New England is any indication, that notorious streak will end this season. Russ cooked the Fightin’ Belichicks to the tune of 288 yards and five touchdowns. For the season, Wilson has passing touchdowns to go along with just 11 total incompletions. He’s making pinpoint accurate throws that make even the reigning Defensive Player of the Year look like a rookie. If you ask Russ, no doubt he’d say that he’s all about bringing another Vince Lombardi Trophy to Seattle, but if he keeps this up, he may just end up with another award come January.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Wilson’s five-TD performance against the Pats was the fourth such game of his career. In NFL history, 43 NFL QBs have thrown for five or more touchdowns in a game more than once. So with that in mind, how many of the 43 can you name in six minutes?

Good luck!