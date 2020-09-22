Texas State coach Kaspar resigns amid allegations of racism By





Texas State men’s basketball coach Danny Kaspar resigned on Tuesday in the midst of an investigation into allegations he repeatedly made racist statements to student-athletes.

Former Texas State point guard Jaylen Shead, now at Washington State, said in a social media post in June that Kaspar pushed players to run faster in practice by yelling “chase that chicken.” Shead also said that if he was in front of other players in sprints, Kaspar said he was “running like the cops are behind him.”

Terrence Johnson, an assistant with the team for the past five seasons, was named interim basketball coach, according to a statement issued by the university: “Texas State Director of Athletics Larry Teis announced that he accepted the resignation of Head Basketball Coach Danny Kaspar. Teis also announced that Terrence Johnson would serve as head men’s basketball coach for the 2020-21 season. The university will not be making any additional statements.”

In June, the university opened an independent investigation into allegations from former players that Kaspar used racist language.

The school’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Title IX opened the investigation after former players accused him of making racially insensitive comments. The school did not make any results of an investigation public, nor did it provide any status updates.

Multiple players retweeted Shead’s detailed account of his experience at Texas State.

Kaspar won 20-plus games each of the past two seasons at Texas State and was head coach since 2013. Kaspar is third in all-time wins at Texas State with a 119-109 record. Including his time in charge at NAIA school Incarnate Word (1991-2000) and at Division I Stephen F. Austin (2000-13), Kasper has a career 584-302 mark.

