Teenager William Wall missing after going for a walk on the Warburton Trail, Launching Place

William Wall, 14, was last seen leaving for his daily walk on the Warburton Trail in Launching Place about 6.45am.

The teenager, who has autism but is high-functioning, told his family he would be gone for 15 minutes but he had not returned home or been seen since.

William went missing today in Launching Place. (Victoria Police)

William’s father, Shane Wall, told it is normal for the teen to exercise in the morning but he always came home within an hour.

“I’ve been out searching this afternoon as well as late this morning and also (with) his brothers,” Mr Wall said.

“At the moment, everyone’s hoping that he’s going to be okay.

Shane Wall, the father of an autistic teenager missing in Victorian bushland, has teared up speaking of the huge search effort working to find him. ()

“If he’s held up somewhere, just stay bloody warm. I just want him to reach out to someone if he sees someone. He doesn’t have his phone on him,

“I just want him home, as simple as that. Just get home. That’s all I want and be well.”

Police have launched an air and ground search for the missing teenager, with the Air Wing, Specialist Solo’s Unit, local police and the State Emergency Services combing through bushland.

Victoria Police Acting Sergeant Jordan Kavanagh told reporters the teenager’s disappearance was “out of character” and crews would continue searching through the night until he was found.

“It’s quite a vast area, there is a lot of difficult terrain to overcome, it’s a ‘heavily treed’ canopy as well,” he said.

“We have multiple agencies out here searching.”

Police give an update on the search for a missing autistic teenager. (Nine)

Police believe William may have gotten lost. He also left his mobile phone at home.

It is the first the teenager has disappeared.

The teenager may have been sighted by a witness earlier today, narrowing the search down to a specific section of the trail.

“The witness has described an upset male matching the description,” Sgt. Kavanagh said.

William is described as being 177cm tall, with a lean build, mousy brown hair and has a lazy right eye.

He was last seen wearing a dark hooded jumper, dark-coloured track pants, black runners and had a hydration pack across his chest.

“Police and family hold serious concerns for William’s welfare as he may become disorientated without food due to the length of he has been missing,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

Investigators have released a photo of William in the hope someone may recognise him and be able to provide information on his whereabouts.