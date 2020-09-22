Teen SUSPENDED From School For ‘VULGAR’ Rap During Talent Show! (Video)

A 15 year old teenager from Ohio is going viral on social media this morning – and he has been suspended from school indefinitely.
That’s the bad news. The good news is that the teen may have a hit song on his hands. The teen took the stage yesterday for a school talent show and he performed his song called “Elephant.”
The lyrics were a little vulgar, but not any more vulgar than most of the rap that you hear streaming.
And the song – which he calls Elephant – is going viral, and folks all over the internet think the kid’s got talent.
Here’s the video that got the kid suspended:
Here are the lyrics:
Elephant, Elephant, Elephant, Elephant, Elephant
Elephant, Elephant, Elephant, Elephant, Elephant
B*tch on my trunk like an elephant.
B*tch on my d*ck cause I’m relevant.
B*tch on my d*ck cause I’m hella fit.
B*tch almost look like an elephant.
B*tch you don’t make any sense it’s irrelevant.
This is my elegance.
I need to be eloquent.
I could repeat but I know that you’re well in it.
I’m not here for the hell of it.
I won’t celibate.
F*ck your b*tch for the hell of it.