Teddi Mellencamp Likens Her Exit From ‘RHOBH’ to a ‘Breakup’

Bravo

The reality TV star’s departure from the Bravo show arrives after she is involved in scandal in which she is accused of running a ‘scam starvation company,’ All In By Teddi.

–

Teddi Mellencamp has let go her diamond. The reality TV star has confirmed that she’s leaving Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after 3 seasons. She announced her departure on her Instagram account on Tuesday, September 22, just a day after a report of her being fired from the show emerged.

“Hey guys, just here, hangin’ with baby Dove,” the 39-year-old said in a video. “I don’t want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update on what’s going on. I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed.”

She went on saying, “Of course I could give you the standard response of, ‘Oh we both came to the decision that it would be best.’ Nah, I’m not going to do that – that’s not who I am. Of course when I got the news I was sad.” Likening the firing to “a breakup,” Teddi added, ” [It’s] because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew. And you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show.”

“That being said, I’m really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, all in. I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead. And you know what? I’m pretty busy with this lil’ nuggs,” she continued before panning the camera to her 6-month-old daughter. Concluding the message, Teddi said, “So, thanks for coming along on this journey with me and I’ll see you soon.”

<br />

Prior to this, it was reported that Bravo axed her from “RHOBH” because she was “boring and stale.” An insider claimed, “The network has not been impressed with her performance on the show. They considered cutting her last season but gave her one last chance.”

The report went on to note that the network also thought that the 39-year-old “does not offer anything to the franchise with her robotic and staged delivery when interacting with the other cast members. The issue is, the other cast members don’t particularly like her and beyond Kyle [Richards], no one is friends with her.”

Her departure arrives after she was involved in scandal in which she was accused of running a “scam starvation company,” All In By Teddi. A number of clients claimed that Teddi’s weight loss strategies were harmful and even might inadvertently promote disordered eating.

Fans of “RHOBH” also called for her departure after she rubbed them the wrong way with her involvement in Lisa Vanderpump‘s infamous PuppyGate back in 2019 which resulted in Lisa’s exit. She continued to be in the bad side of the viewers as she appeared to be pressing the drama between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville.