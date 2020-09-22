Teddi Mellencamp Leaves Beverly Hills After Allegedly Being Fired From ‘RHOBH’

Bravo

Teddi Mellencamp reportedly will not return for a new season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills“. According to a report on Monday, September 21, the TV star was axed by Bravo after appearing in three seasons on the long-running reality TV show.

“The network has not been impressed with her performance on the show,” an insider spilled to Daily Mail. The source added that the thought of letting her go first emerged in last season. “They considered cutting her last season but gave her one last chance,” the source claimed.

The report went on to note that the network dubbed her “boring and stale.” They also thought that the 39-year-old “does not offer anything to the franchise with her robotic and staged delivery when interacting with the other cast members. The issue is, the other cast members don’t particularly like her and beyond Kyle [Richards], no one is friends with her.”

Additionally, it seemed like Teddi left the city for a family vacation after the alleged firing. The reality star took to her Instagram account to share tons of video of her, her husband and kids spending time together at the luxurious Montage in Newport Beach.

Reports about her being fired from the show arrive after she was involved in scandal in which she was accused of running a “scam starvation company,” All In By Teddi. A number of clients claimed that Teddi’s weight loss strategies were harmful and even might inadvertently promote disordered eating.

Fans of “RHOBH” also called for her departure after she rubbed them the wrong way with her involvement in Lisa Vanderpump‘s infamous PuppyGate back in 2019 which resulted in Lisa’s exit. She continued to be in the bad side of the viewers as she appeared to be pressing the drama between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville.