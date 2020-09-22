Taylor Swift Is Helping Her Instagram Followers Register To Vote

Here are the links Taylor sent out to her fans, in case you need them today. Please make sure you’re registered and ready to vote!

Register to Vote [A quick form to fill out that gets you registered to vote.]

Early Voting Calendar [A simple guide to your state’s rules on early voting.]

Request Your Ballot to Vote by Mail [A place where you can submit your request for a mail-in ballot, so you can vote safely from home.]

Check Your Registration Status [Think you might already be registered to vote but aren’t sure? Find out here.]