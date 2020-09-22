Tarek El Moussa Can See Ex-Wife Christina Anstead’s Split From New Husband Coming

Instagram

The ‘Flip or Flop’ star allegedly sympathizes with Christina, with whom he shares two kids during their marriage from 2009 to 2018, after she announced her split from husband Ant Anstead.

Tarek El Moussa‘s reaction to ex-wife Christina Anstead (previously Christina El Moussa) has been revealed. According to a source, the “Flip or Flop” star sympathizes with Christina after she announced her split from husband Ant Anstead.

“Tarek is sad that Christina is going through a hard time,” the insider reveals to Us Weekly. However, the source shares that the news isn’t entirely surprising for him as “[he] did not think that Christina and Ant would last.”

Christina announced her split from her husband on Monday, September 21. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” so she wrote on Instagram. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

It was reported that some friends in their inner circle were taken aback by their separation. “Christina and Ant have been very private about this and friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others,” another source previously said of the former couple, who tied the knot in December 2018 and welcomed their son, Hudson in September 2019.

Meanwhile, Tarek is now happily engaged to his girlfriend of one year, Heather Rae Young after he proposed to her back in July. “You just never know where life is going to take you. If you told me 13 months ago I would be engaged today I would have called you crazy,” he shared at the time. “You just can’t predict what’s going to happen. One moment you are sitting there and the next your life is completely different.”

Being a supportive ex she is, Christina, who married Tarek rom 2009 to 2018 and share two kids with him, seemed excited for their engagement. “I couldn’t be happier for them,” she claimed in an August interview. “They’re very happy.”