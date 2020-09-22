Tamron Hall Explains Stassi Schroder Interview Controversy [VIDEO]

RELATED STORIES

To borrow a popular phrase from the Bravo-verse, Tamron Hall is clearing the air about her recent interview with former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder.

Schroeder, one of four cast members fired from the reality hit in June over separate incidents of racism, appeared on the Sept. 17 episode of Hall’s daytime talk show for what was billed as “an exclusive interview addressing the repercussions of her racially insensitive actions.” (Click here to watch a clip.)

But in the days following Schroeder’s appearance on Tamron Hall, a report surfaced that claimed Schroeder felt “totally unprepared” for the interview. A source told Us Weekly, “Producers laid the segments out for Stassi and her team, and everything was all set. And then, to everyone’s surprise, Tamron [Hall] went rogue and took the interview in a completely different direction.”

Now, Hall is speaking out against the allegations. “I don’t tell people the specific questions I’m going to ask them, but the topic and everything we discussed, Stassi knew,” Hall said on Tuesday’s show. “She knew the subject matter, she knew what I was going to ask her — not the questions.”

In the interest of transparency, Hall added, “The night before the interview, it was asked that I not discuss [Schroeder’s] controversial comments on the #MeToo movement, where she had criticized women who came forward with their painful stories. And she made even more hurtful comments about sexual assault that hit me to my gut that I didn’t ask her.”

Hall said she agreed to the request because she knew that discussing race would be “difficult enough” for both of them, without adding sexual assault into the mix.

Watch Hall’s full statement below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the whole ordeal.