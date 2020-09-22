Tamar Braxton Thanks God for the ‘Second Chance’ Following Suicide Attempt

WENN

In a lengthy Instagram post, the RnB singer also addresses the wrong portrayal of herself on ‘Braxton Family Values’ and notes that mental health issue isn’t a joke.

Tamar Braxton has realized how precious her life is. The singer has made use of her social media account to express her gratitude to God for giving her a chance to start over her life after she was hospitalized for suicide attempt back in July.

“God thank you for saving me! You know my true heart. Despite what the world may think of me, you kept me here for a reason. You are a God of second chances, and this second chance I won’t take for granted,” Tamar wrote on Instagram on Monday, September 21 alongside a picture of her reflection in a mirror. “The world can often be a dark place but I must resort to you for my light.”

Stressing the importance of self-love, the 43-year-old went on to say, “Ladies, have you ever felt like you put all your time and love into your children, job, relationship and family but often forget to love yourself? That is where I have been for the past few years. I believe I have put a lot of time and effort in loving and giving my all to everything else but myself. I have allowed myself to stay in toxic situations including work environments.”

She also addressed the wrong portrayal of herself on “Braxton Family Values“, saying, “I’ve allowed my talents to be used for the wrong reasons. I have allowed myself to be used in too many ‘angry black girl’ narratives. I’m not angry at all.”

In the lengthy post, Tamar also noted that mental health issue isn’t a joke. “Nor is it a reason for anyone to call you ‘crazy’. I am praying for anyone that is on this same battle,” she added. “I am on a never ending battle to be the best Tamar Braxton I can be. God has brought me through alot so I would like to pass it on to use my voice to help brown women and ALL women in these similar situations. We all have the opportunity to evolve. For now on it’s me vs me.”

Tamar has been making headlines in the past months. After sparking concerns following her suicide attempt, she was involved in a dispute with WEtv, the network that airs her new reality show “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” as she accused it of exploitation.

She is also in an ongoing drama with fiance David Adefeso, who filed for restraining order against her. They accused each other of abuse and assault in recent physical altercation that allegedly damaged David’s car.