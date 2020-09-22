Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence Following David Adefeso’s Allegations

Singer Tamar Braxton took to social media to speak out for the first time since her ex-boyfriend, David Adefeso, accused her of domestic violence.

Braxton was rushed to the hospital after an alleged suicide attempt in July.

At the time, both Adefeso and Tamar implied that her declining mental health was due to a contract dispute with WEtv, the network that airs Braxton Family Values and her new show, Get Ya Life.

“God thank you for saving me! You know my true heart. Despite what the world may think of me, you kept me here for a reason,” she wrote. “You are a God of second chances, and this second chance I won’t take for granted. The world can often be a dark place but I must resort to you for my light.”

She continued, “Ladies, have you ever felt like you put all your time and love into your children, job, relationship and family but often forget to love yourself? That is where I have been for the past few years. I believe I have put a lot of time and effort in loving and giving my all to everything else but myself. I have allowed myself to stay in toxic situations including work environments.”

