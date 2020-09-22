Home Entertainment Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence Following David Adefeso’s Allegations

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
10

Singer Tamar Braxton took to social media to speak out for the first time since her ex-boyfriend, David Adefeso, accused her of domestic violence.

Braxton was rushed to the hospital after an alleged suicide attempt in July.

At the time, both Adefeso and Tamar implied that her declining mental health was due to a contract dispute with WEtv, the network that airs Braxton Family Values and her new show, Get Ya Life.

