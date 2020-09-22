Sylvester Stallone Mourns the Lost of ‘Spunk and Fearless’ Mother

Instagram

Frank, another son of Jackie who died in her sleep at the age of 98, confirms the sad news as he remembers her as ‘a very eccentric and flamboyant person’ in his tribute post.

–

Sylvester Stallone‘s mother Jackie has passed away at the age of 98.

The sad news was first reported by TMZ.com, and confirmed by Jackie’s son Frank Stallone in a post on Facebook, in which he revealed she had “died in her sleep”.

“This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone,” he wrote. “She was the mother to four children, Tommy, Sylvester, Frankie and my late sister Toni Ann. She was a remarkable woman working out everyday full of spunk and fearless. She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person.”

“She never wore a mask a true revolutionary gal. I guess I’m drowning my emotions in tears and to (sic) much vino. But when you’ve known someone for 70 yrs it tough and sad. She had seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren . My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life. I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married . But we all loved her and her spirit to survive and prevail . I’ll miss you always mommy.”

<br />

As well as being mother to “Rocky” star Sylvester, singer Frank and late actress Toni D’Alto, Jackie herself had a successful astrology career. She also found fame in Britain after appearing on U.K. TV show “Celebrity Big Brother” back in 2005.

Jackie is survived by her two sons, as well as several grandchildren.