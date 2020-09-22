Supergirl Will End With Season 6 on The CW, and We Don’t Know How to Deal

In news that is sure to put another damper on your day, we will soon be saying goodbye to Supergirl. The CW, Warner Bros. Television, and Berlanti Productions revealed in a joint announcement Tuesday that the series, which stars Melissa Benoist as the titular superhero, will come to an end after Season 6. Supergirl‘s creative team is already hard at work on fleshing out the storylines for the show’s remaining 20 episodes — which premiere in 2021 — and production is set to begin later this month.

The final season will need to answer several questions left dangling in the Season 5 finale, like the status of Brainy’s (Jesse Rath) health after his heroic attempt to bottle the Leviathan. Is he going to be okay? He was left in pretty rough shape. There’s also the question of Gemma (Cara Buono), who turned into a… robot?! Yeah, Supergirl has some major explaining to do in those remaining episodes. On the plus side, Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) and Kara (Benoist) finally made amends which is great because we never want to see these two fight again.

Supergirl originally debuted on CBS in 2015 before joining The CW for Season 2 in 2016. In addition to Benoist, the series also stars Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair, and David Harewood. Special guest star Jon Cryer joined the series in Season 4 as Lex Luther.

Supergirl returns with its sixth and final season in 2021.

Melissa Benoist, SupergirlPhoto: WB/CW