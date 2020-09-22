Supergirl Is Ending After Season 6

Another Arrowverse show is saying goodbye.

Supergirl will end after its upcoming sixth season, the CW, Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions announced on Tuesday. Production will begin later this month and scripts are currently being worked on for the final 20 episodes, which will debut later in 2021.

The series, which began on CBS in 2015 before moving to The CW for season two, will join the rest of the CW’s usual fall lineup in debuting next year. It had already been set for midseason—a move which likely had at least something to do with Supergirl herself Melissa Benoist expecting a baby with husband and occasional costar Chris Wood.

Supergirl did not get to finish out season five as intended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they managed a finale that was pretty finale-ish anyway. Kara and her team—including Lena (Katie McGrath), finally—faced off against Leviathan and saved billions from a virtual reality death while Alex (Chyler Leigh) debuted her new vigilante look.