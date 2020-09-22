Super Netball, Nova Peris slams Firebirds over ‘disgusting’ Jemma Mi Mi indigenous round snub

Aussie Olympic Gold Medallist Nova Peris has slammed the Queensland Firebirds for failing to play Jemma Mi Mi in Super Netball’s Indigenous Round over the weekend.

Mi Mi was not given any game time in Indigenous Round despite being the league’s only Indigenous player, in what quickly became a startling snub that sparked public backlash.

The Firebirds issued a late-night statement from their coach Roselee Jencke shortly before 11pm on Monday night, explaining they had “misread community expectations” by not playing Mi Mi, but made no explicit statements saying that the 24-year-old should have been played.

Taking to Twitter amid the furore was Peris, a 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist, 1998 Commonwealth Games Champion and proud Indigenous woman – who publicly slammed both the Firebirds and the wider league for their incredible blunder.

Jemma Mi Mi (Getty)

“It’s absolutely disgusting! The fact the Firebirds had Jemma Mi Mi do all the interviews and promotions in the lead up to this Indigenous Round,” Peris tweeted.

“Speaks volumes of their coaching staff and executives in the club. They should all hang their heads in shame. Absolute tokenism.

“It’s the Indigenous Round. Using the sole Aboriginal player in the competition as your prop only to end up sitting on the pines. Shame on the Firebirds for silencing Aboriginal pride.

“Keep your head up Jemma, use this as your motivation FOREVER in everything you set out to do from here on in for the rest of your life. You will dominate your sport and post sport in the future.”

Mi Mi, 24, does not carry her status as Super Netball’s only Indigenous player lightly, telling Wide World of Sports last year that she found it “upsetting” that no other Indigenous players were in the league. This is the second season in which she’s been the only Indigenous player in the top flight of Australia netball.

She was playing regularly earlier in the season but her minutes have reduced significantly, with Jencke saying in her statement that: “The Queensland Firebirds came into this season under heavy scrutiny and with a strong passion to improve on our last place finish in 2019. Our strategy has been to find the right combinations, depending on the opposition, to unlock the team’s potential and this has guided our decision-making around team selection for each game.”

Indigenous netballer wants to be ‘role model’

Former Firebirds captain Sharon Finnan-White, one of just two Indigenous Australian Diamonds representatives in history, slammed Mi Mi’s weekend snub.

“Jemma Mi Mi is a role model for all Indigenous people. She can use her media profile to inspire our younger generation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players,” she wrote on Twitter. “You can’t be inspired by what you can’t see. She should have been afforded more respect and consideration.”