Stadia: What you need to know about Google’s game streaming service

The world of gaming is changing. Google has a new platform called Stadia. Rather than coming to market with another console or PC competitor, Stadia’s a new service that allows you to play games across a growing number of devices using Google’s powerful cloud-streaming technology.

With Stadia having been out for nearly a full year now, we’ve seen some Stadia steadily improve, with the Stadia team promising more games and features to be added throughout the rest of 2020 and onto the future.

Google shipped the first Stadia Founder’s Edition bundles out in November, and our own Russell Holly wrote our first Stadia review. During his time with Stadia, Russell loved the controller and opined that the service itself worked like magic — not having to wait for games to download and update is an exciting proposition for the future for gaming. Unfortunately, the overall Stadia experience felt incomplete with missing features and lacking compatibility for non-Google devices. In short, Stadia still felt like beta software that wasn’t quite ready for a full release.

We’ve been following the development of Stadia for a long time (since its beta-testing days when it was known as Project Stream) and at GDC 2019, we were able to go hands-on with Stadia for the first time. While that experience was limited to just one game (Assassin’s Creed Odyssey), we came away cautiously optimistic. Then, at Google I/O 2019, we were allowed to use the official Stadia Controller, which we loved.

Stadia is the name of Google’s game streaming service. Similar to NVIDIA GeForce Now and Shadow, it’s a platform that allows you to play video games on virtually any device thanks to streaming technology.

Rather than launching a new physical console that accesses Stadia, you’ll just use it on the tech you already own. This includes phones, tablets, computers, and televisions using Chromecast Ultra.

Stadia is capable of streaming games in up to 4K quality and 60 frames per second (FPS) if you subscribe to Stadia’s Pro service, and in the future, Google says that it’ll allow for streaming in 8K at 120 FPS.

What games work with Stadia?

Stadia works with existing third-party games that you’d expect to find on any gaming console. While you’ll need to purchase any games you want to play through Stadia’s service, once it’s owned it will work with Stadia going forward. Here’s a list of all the current Stadia games that are confirmed to be on the platform as of Sept. 21, 2020:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

Borderlands 3

Celeste

Crayta

Cris Tales

DOOM

Darksiders Genesis

Destiny 2

Doom 64

DOOM Eternal

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Embr

F1 2020

Farming Simulator 2019

Final Fantasy XV

Football Manager 2020

Get Packed

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Grid

Gylt

Hello Neighbor

Jotun: Valhalla Edition

Just Dance 2020

Just Shapes & Beats

KONA

Kine

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

Little Nightmares

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro Exodus

Metro: Last Light Redux

Monopoly

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Monster Energy Supercross 3

Mortal Kombat 11

MotoGP20

NBA 2K20

Octopath Traveler

One Hand Clapping

Orcs Must Die! 3

PGA Tour 2K21

Panzer Dragoon: Remake

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Power Rangers: Battle For the Grid

Rage 2

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Samurai Shodown

Serious Sam Collection

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Spitlings

Stacks on Stacks (On Stacks)

SteamWorld Dig

SteamWorld Dig 2

SteamWorld Heist

SteamWorld Quest

Strange Brigade

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

Superhot

Superhot: Mind Control Delete

The Crew 2

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Turing Test

Thumper

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Trials Rising

Wave Break

West of Loathing

Windbound

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Zombie Army 4

This list will continue to grow as Stadia continues to expand, with more games already slated to land on the platform in the coming months. Alongside the list of available games, Stadia also offers a service called Stadia Pro, which grants players a variety of perks, including free games and the option to use the best visual and audio qualities that Stadia has to offer.

In addition to standalone titles and Stadia Pro, Google Stadia also supports select game subscription services. While there’s no word if EA Access will ever make its way to the platform, Ubisoft’s Uplay+ will be available. It costs $14.99/month and grants you access to over 100 titles — including new and upcoming games along with all DLC packs and other post-launch content.

Google has been rotating in free games for Stadia Pro subscribers (more on that below), which is similar to what Sony and Microsoft offer with PlayStation Plus and Xbox Games with Gold. Google offers a rotating selection of four free games that Stadia Pro subscribers can claim through the Stadia app. Beyond the free Stadia Pro games, though, if you really want to build up your library you’ll need to purchase titles as you do right now for existing consoles.

Perhaps even more exciting, Google has launched its own first-party game development studio where it’ll not only be creating new first-party games but also working with other studios to get Google’s cloud technology into the hands of as many developers as possible.

The Stadia Controller offers the best gameplay experience

Stadia is designed to work with most game controllers, keyboards, and mice, but Google has also released a new Stadia-specific controller.

The controller has a pretty typical design, including two analog sticks, a directional pad, bumpers, etc. It’s available in three colors (Clearly White, Just Black, and Wasabi) and features two buttons specific for Stadia — a Share and Google Assistant button.

The Share button is designed to allow users to instantly share gameplay straight to YouTube. Users can control if they want to keep the shared video private, only send it to certain friends, or have it be publicly viewable. When the stream is shared, it’ll be available in up to 4K at 60 FPS.

As for the Google Assistant button, this works with the controller’s built-in microphone and allows you to issue voice commands as you would with any other Assistant-enabled device. Unique to the Stadia controller, eventually you’ll be able to use Assistant to access special in-game features.

Currently, the Stadia controller only works wirelessly when paired to a Chromecast Ultra. You’ll need a wired connection to play on your Pixel phone or computer. Additional controllers can be purchased for $69 each, or as part of the Stadia Premiere Edition bundle.

A Stadia controller is not required to enjoy Stadia on your phone or via the web. You can use other controllers that you may already own, pick up a brand new one, or use your keyboard and mouse when playing from a Chrome browser on your computer. You can wirelessly connect any Bluetooth controller other than the Stadia controller to your Pixel your phone, and we’ve got a quick how-to for getting that set up with an Xbox One controller and the steps are virtually the same for any Bluetooth controller.

What you need to play Stadia on your TV, phone, or computer

Currently, gaming on Stadia is limited to a select number of Google devices, however Google has plans to expand the number of devices that support Stadia in the coming year.

To play Stadia on a TV

You will need a Google account (not compatible with G Suite or Google for Education accounts) and a Stadia Premiere Edition that includes a Google Chromecast Ultra and the Stadia controller. You also need to download the Stadia app on your phone (available for Android and iOS) to pair the Stadia controller to the Chromecast Ultra and launch games to your TV.

If you were invited to Stadia with a friend’s Stadia Buddy Pass, you still require your own Chromecast Ultra and Stadia controller to play on your home TV.

To play Stadia on a phone

Stadia is currently available on the following mobile devices:

Pixel 2, 2XL, 3, 3XL, 3a, 3a XL, 4, 4XL

Samsung S8, S8+, S8 Active, Note 8

Samsung S9, S9+, Note 9

Samsung S10, S10+, Note 10, Note 10+

Samsung S20, S20+, S20 Ultra

OnePlus 5, 6, 7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 8, 8 Pro, Nord

OnePlus 5T, 6T, 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G

Asus ROG Phone, ROG Phone II, ROG Phone III

Razer Phone, Razer Phone II

You also need a Google account (not compatible with G Suite or Google for Education accounts) with an active Stadia account (activated when signing up for free or purchasing Premiere Edition, or through Buddy Pass invitation) and the Stadia app downloaded on your Pixel phone.

Using a Stadia controller requires a wired connection with a USB-C to USB-C cable, however you can also pair PlayStation DualShock 4 or Xbox One via Bluetooth, or use any other Android-compatible Bluetooth controller.

To play Stadia on a computer

You will need a Google account (not compatible with G Suite or Google for Education accounts) with an active Stadia account (activated when signing up for free or purchasing Premiere Edition, or through Buddy Pass invitation). Log into your Google account in a Chrome browser and go to Stadia.com to launch the Stadia interface.

You will need a wired connection for the controller of your choice, or you can choose to game using your computer’s mouse and keyboard. There are no hardware requirements for playing Stadia on a computer, as long as you can install the Chrome browser. We’ve been able to play on an iMac and budget Chromebooks with no issues.

Stadia will tie in seamlessly with YouTube