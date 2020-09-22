St. Louis Cardinals shut Dakota Hudson down for season

The St. Louis Cardinals confirmed fears on Tuesday when they placed right-handed starter Dakota Hudson on the 45-day injured list while still fighting for their playoff lives.

Hudson left last Thursday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after only two innings because of right elbow tightness. Per Brenden Schaeffer of St. Louis TV station KMOV, the 2019 16-game winner who turned 26 on Sept. 15 hasn’t yet undergone a full examination by team doctors.

Hudson went 3-2 with a 2.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in eight starts this summer.

In corresponding roster moves, the Cardinals activated rookie relief pitcher Kodi Whitley and optioned fellow right-handed reliever Junior Fernandez to their alternate training site.

Whitley debuted for the Cardinals on July 26 and pitched a second time three days later before he entered the injured list during the Cardinals’ much-publicized COVID-19 outbreak. The 25-year-old tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings in those two appearances.