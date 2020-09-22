Son who killed dad after row over using too much water on garden to be released from prison

A man who killed his father following an argument for using “too much water” to hose the garden will be released from jail.

Timothy Howard McCaffrey, 45, pleaded guilty in the Queensland Supreme Court on Tuesday to the April 2018 manslaughter of his father, David McCaffrey, 69, at Clontarf northeast of Brisbane.

The court heard David McCaffrey berated his son over using too much water in the garden before going inside the home.

The pair continued arguing inside the house on a staircase before McCaffrey yelled “you deranged bastard” and grabbed his father by the throat.

The court heard the son then shoved his father, causing the older man to fall down the stairs cracking his head on the concrete floor.

McCaffrey attempted to revive his father using CPR and called Triple Zero, but the 69-year-old man died in hospital the following morning.

The court heard McCaffrey told police officers he did not mean to kill his father, that it was an accident

The court also heard McCaffrey initially remarked to police, “if he’s dead I’ll be happy”.