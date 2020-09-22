Soha Ali Khan shares an easy way to boost your immunity

The coronavirus pandemic has left a major impact on possibly every citizen of the world. As we adapt to living in the ‘new normal’ we must take certain measures in order to ensure that we emerge victorious in the battle against the deadly virus.

Maintaining your immunity has now turned into an essential requirement and, keeping in that mind, Soha Ali Khan recently took to social media and shared some tips on how we can achieve that through food. Soha’s caption for the post read, “In these unprecedented times, there’s so much that demands our attention – from taking care of our families to work to maintaining a strict routine. However, as women, taking care of our health and building immunity should be on the top of our priority list. The answer to good immunity lies in including vitamin-rich foods like bananas and almonds in our diets. Remember, our health is more precious than our most treasured possessions, let’s take good care of it.”











We completely agree with you, Soha.