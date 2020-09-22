Socialite Falynn Guobadia To Replace NeNe Leakes On ‘RHOA’!?

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Socialite Falynn Guobadia has reportedly joined the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The news comes less than a week after NeNe Leakes quit the show.

According to The Sun, Falynn is “already filming” with cast members for the upcoming 13th season. It is not yet known wither she will be a full-time housewife or just a friend of the show.

