Silver: Next season unlikely to begin before 2021

The fact that the season is being delayed shouldn’t come as a surprise considering that we are very much in the middle of a global pandemic. However, the surprising part is that the NBA seems to believe that they will be able to play games in front of fans next year.

Silver doesn’t provide any details about how many fans he expects to be in attendance at games, but it could look something like what the NFL is doing, with stadiums being filled at partial capacity in order to limit the risk of COVID-19 spreading. Considering how the NBA has seemed to be miles ahead of other leagues when it came to preparing for COVID-19, Silver is surely formulating a plan to limit exposure.

As for the length of the season, that should come as no surprise, as the idea of not having teams play a full season was a huge roadblock in making the bubble happen in the first place.