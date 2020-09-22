Siddhant Chaturvedi begins shooting for Shakun Batra’s next

After the coronavirus pandemic brought the entire film industry to a sudden halt, things are now (finally) opening up once again. With the ease in restrictions imposed by the government, many production houses have decided to take their films on floors.

This also includes the Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa starrer romantic drama which is directed by Shakun Batra. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been in Goa for a few days now and today the latter confirmed the film is finally underway. Siddhant shared a story on Instagram from the sets of the film in which the crew members are seen sporting PPE kits. Along with the video, he wrote, “#LetsRoll” followed by a camera emoji. Take a look at the post below.

The film is said to be a take on modern-day relationships and will be targeting the youth audience of the country.