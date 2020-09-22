Shannen Doherty in ‘Pretty Good Spirits’ Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle, Jason Priestley Assures

WENN

Giving an update on his ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ co-star’s condition, the ‘Private Eyes’ actor says he always reaches out to her and knows that ‘she will continue to fight as hard as she can.’

Shannen Doherty is doing fine in her battle against stage 4 cancer. Months after the actress playing Brenda Walsh on “Beverly Hills, 90210” opened up publicly about the recurrence of her breast cancer, her co-star Jason Priestley came forward with an update on her health, assuring fans that she was in “pretty good spirit.”

The “Private Eyes” actor was asked about his onscreen twin sister’s latest condition when making an appearance in the Tuesday, September 22 episode of Australia’s “Studio 10” show. “Last time I heard from her, she was in pretty good spirits,” he pointed out in response to the question.

During the chat, the 51-year-old assured that he remained in contact with the ailing actress. “I reach out to Shannen every few months, just to check in on her and say hi,” he said, before adding, “Shannen’s a real tough girl, and Shannen’s a fighter and she’s always been a fighter. And I know that she will continue to fight as hard as she can.”

Shannen herself was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and announced she was in remission two years later. In February 2020, however, she revealed that she has been fighting stage 4 cancer privately for a year. When breaking the news to “Good Morning America“, she admitted, “I don’t think that I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

Nearly a month later, the 49-year-old actress reflected on her ongoing battle in an Instagram post. Along with pictures of healthy food, she shared, “After a year of dealing with cancer coming back and other stresses, I’m back at it. Taking care of myself and embracing every day. It’s not always easy. I have days I’m depressed or just plain lazy. But I push thru with the help of friends.”

“@annemkortright has been relentless in getting me to hike and learning new ways to cook that feed my soul as well as my tummy but in a very healthy way,” she continued. “She along with @cheforen @maliburadkitchen have made cooking healthy fun and sustainable. If that wasn’t enough….Annemarie brought in @kirastokesfit to kick my butt yesterday! It’s been a productive great week. I feel better. My skin is alive and so am I.”