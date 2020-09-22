Shah Rukh Khan to play a double role in Atlee’s next



Shah Rukh Khan has been missing in action eversince his last release Zero in 2018. We heard the actor wanted to take his time choosing a script and didn’t want to do anything in haste. With the ongoing pandemic, the actor had more time to decide about his next. And now he has three big projects up his sleeve.



One of the projects that’s being talked abou is with South director Atlee. Atlee who’s known for his big South films like Theri, Mersal and Bigil, is all set to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan. According to reports in Mumbai Mirror, Shah Rukh Khan will play a double-role in the film. Atlee is known for his action-dramas and incidentally he’s had his actor play double roles in his blockbusters like Theri, Mersal and Bigil. A source told Mumbai Mirror, “Atlee and Shah Rukh have been discussing a potential collaboration for two years now and have brainstormed on multiple subjects. They have finally fixed on an action film, which has SRK playing an investigating officer of a top Indian agency and a most-wanted criminal. The story revolves around these two characters who are worlds apart, their conflict and confrontation.”

Now this sounds interesting. We can’t wait for a double dose of King Khan. Shah Rukh Khan last played a double role in Fan, where he played a superstar and a crazy fan. The film won him rave reviews for his performance. But before he begins Atlee’s next he has a long way to go. He has two other big projects in the pipeline. SRK will be seen in YRF’s Pathan where John Abraham plays the negative lead. He might reunite with Deepika Padukone for this one. He will then move to Rajkumar Hirani’s next.