SEC cross country weekly honors

Men’s Co-Runner of the Week: Matt Duvall, Kentucky

Running his first collegiate race, Kentucky’s Matt Duvall bested a field of 40 runners to win the 8,000-meter Commodore Classic at Percy Warner Park on Saturday in Nashville. Duvall showed excellent capacity for a freshman, taking the lead in the latter stages, then holding off his competition with a sprint finish at the end. In the process, he also led the Wildcats to the team victory.

Men’s Co-Runner of the Week: Mario Garcia Romo, Ole Miss

Ole Miss’ Mario Garcia Romo won the individual men’s 6K title at LSU’s SEC Preview on Sept. 19, running 17:23.3, currently the best 6K time in the SEC. It was his first career individual title, holding off Arkansas’ Emmanuel Cheboson by two seconds for the win in what ended up being a heavyweight bout between the Rebels and Razorbacks to open the 2020 season.

Women’s Co-Runner of the Week: Jami Reed, Alabama

Alabama’s Jami Reed ran a strong race to win the women’s 6k at the Commodore Classic, crossing the finish line with a personal best time of 20:57.5, nearly 10 seconds faster than Sarah Chapman of Kentucky, who finished second in 21:07.2. Reed led the Crimson Tide women to a second-place team finish and a trio of top-five individual finishes.

Women’s Co-Runner of the Week: Taylor Ewert, Arkansas

Arkansas’ Taylor Ewert won the SEC Preview meet in her collegiate debut, posting a career best time of 16:53.7, and lead the Razorbacks to a team victory with a perfect score of 15 points from a 1st through 5th finish. Ewert improved her previous best of 16:57.9 from high school cross country to win the SEC Preview by 1 ½ seconds over senior teammate Abby Gray (16:55.2), who was a member of the Razorback national championship team last season.

Men’s Freshman Runner of the Week: William Sinclar, Missouri

Missouri’s William Sinclair paced the Mizzou men, leading to a second-place team finish at the Commodore Classic. Sinclair finished the 8k in 24:37.8 to place third. He is the first Mizzou freshman to finish in the top-5 of a meet since Victor Mugeche placed fourth at the Missouri XC Opener (8/31/19).

Women’s Freshman Runner of the Week: Athena Young, Kentucky

Making her initial collegiate appearance, Kentucky’s Athena Young was the first freshman across the finish line – placing sixth overall – Saturday at the Commodore Classic held in Nashville’s Percy Warner Park. Young navigated the 6,000 meters in 21:34.0, finishing second among the UK contingent, as the Wildcats notched their first team win since the 2018 Bluegrass Invitational.