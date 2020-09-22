‘Schitt’s Creek’ Co-Creator Weighs In on Potential Movie in the Wake of Emmys Success

Instagram

Dan Levy, his father Eugene and their co-stars Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy sweep clean the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards with him also winning gongs for his writing and directing work.

Dan Levy has teased a potential “Schitt’s Creek” movie following the show’s incredible success at Sunday’s (September 21) Emmy Awards.

The programme swept the awards ceremony – taking home honours for its stars Daniel and his dad Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy. Daniel also won gongs for his writing and directing work on the Canadian TV show, sharing the latter with Andrew Cividino.

While the show came to its official end earlier this year with the airing of season three, fans are still clamouring for more of the Rose family and their antics in “Schitt’s Creek” – leading to speculation that a big-screen adventure could be in the pipeline.

However, Daniel played coy when asked about the potential for a film, telling Variety: “If there is an idea that pops into my head it has to be really freaking good because this is a nice way to say goodbye. Fingers crossed we get a nice idea popping into our head soon….I would love to work with these people again.”





As for the programme’s success at the Emmys, Daniel – who had gathered with his co-stars for a watch party and celebration in Canada – gushed: “What an absolutely unbelievable way to end our series, I don’t think you could ever ask for a better conclusion than tonight, we are absolutely thrilled.”

During the backstage interview, cast member and Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara also talked about which wig would Moira wear to the Emmys. “For the premiere Moria went with her own look, because when it’s a serious moment and there’s no facade needed, Moria lets herself show,” she said. “For me I guess it would have been the big pink thing.”