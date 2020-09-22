Saquon Barkley out for season with torn ACL

Barkley suffered the injury on the first play of the second quarter. After being tackled by Bears safety Eddie Jackson, Barkley grabbed his right knee and wasn’t able to put any pressure on his leg. He was helped off the field with assistance from the training staff.

The 23-year-old has been the centerpiece of the Giants offense since being drafted by the team second overall in 2018. As a rookie, he recorded a league-high 2,028 yards from scrimmage and earned a Pro Bowl selection.

As a result of Barkley’s injury, New York is having free-agent running back Devonta Freeman in for a workout on Monday. If he signs with the Giants, he’ll join a group in the backfield that includes Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman.