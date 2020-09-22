Salman Khan ropes in several South film industry’s talents for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai



Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was all set to release this Eid, but the pandemic played spoilsport. The movie couldn’t even be completed because of the lockdown. Now that the unlockdown has started, the actor will resume shooting for the film soon. And we hear the actor is leaving no stone unturned for this one.

According to reports in a leading daily, Salman Khan made several important decisions while casting for the film, to make sure that Radhe has a pan-India appeal. He’s hired several actors from the South film industry to play pivotal roles in the film, so that Radhe’s reach is great down South too. The report suggests that Tamil actor Bharath Srinivasan, who was seen in hit films like Kaadhal (2004) and Kanden Kadhalai (2009), will play the role of an undercover cop in the film. Megha Akash, who was recently seen in Rajinikanth’s Petta (2019), has also been roped in for Radhe. She plays Khan’s colleague and has also shot for an action sequence.

Prabhudheva and Salman Khan have also signed in Narra Srinu, one of the most famous comedian of the South industry to up the comedy quotient in the film. And it’s not just the actors, the makers have even roped in some South Indian technicians. KGF fame action directors Anbu-Arivu have composed the action sequences for this one. And South choreographer Jani Master has been pencilled in for the dance sequence. Looks like Salman Khan is going all out for this one.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The film has some 10 days of shoot pending. Looks like Salman will start shooting in the first week of October.