Royce Da 5’9: You Can’t Say Anything Bad About Joe Budden

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9″ sat down for an interview where he addressed his close relationships with two controversial rappers. — Eminem and Joe Budden.

While speaking on Em’s beef with Brand Nubian rapper Lord Jamar, Royce says that Em admires the legendary rap group.

“Listen, I’m going to stand up for Marshall cause that’s my friend,” said Royce. “I’m always going to stand up for him. I didn’t want to create a situation where I’m disrespecting Lord Jamar, but I’m not always the best with my words.”

