Rockwell Automation Applies to Cease to be a Reporting Issuer in Canada

If Rockwell Automation ceases reporting in Canada, Rockwell Automation’s Canadian resident securityholders will continue to receive copies of the continuous disclosure documents that are required to be delivered to U.S. resident securityholders in the same manner and at the same time as the U.S. resident securityholders as required under U.S. securities laws and NYSE rules.

Holders of shares of common stock of Rockwell Automation resident in Canada are advised to seek Canadian legal advice prior to any resale of their shares.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements (including certain projections and business trends) that are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe”, “estimate”, “project”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “will”, “intend” and other similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, including whether the order sought from the OSC, may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

