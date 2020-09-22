Robinhood raises extra $660 million in funding round By

© .
By David French
NEW YORK () – Robinhood Markets Inc, the financial technology startup credited with helping popularize trading among millennials, has raised an additional $660 million from investors, a spokeswoman for the company said on Tuesday.
The fundraising is an extension of the Series G round which was announced last month, when D1 Capital Partners invested $200 million in the company, and will give Robinhood an $11.7 billion valuation, the spokeswoman said.
The new cash is coming from new and existing investors in Robinhood.
